StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of OPHC opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 48.13%. The business had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
