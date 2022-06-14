StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OPHC opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 48.13%. The business had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 676.3% in the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 115,736 shares during the period. 5.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

