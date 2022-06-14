StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.72.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.32%.

In other RAVE Restaurant Group news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley bought 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 145,329 shares of company stock worth $128,182. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVE. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

