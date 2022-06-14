StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.84 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.82.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $77.58 million during the quarter.
About The Dixie Group (Get Rating)
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
