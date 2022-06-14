StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.84 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $77.58 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group (Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

