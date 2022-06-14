Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Christopher J. Boever Acquires 250,000 Shares

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,263,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,645.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SNAX opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAX. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the first quarter worth about $1,924,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the third quarter worth about $2,443,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the third quarter worth about $1,070,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the third quarter worth about $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, nutrition products, and carne seca products.

