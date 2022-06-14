SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.19.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
