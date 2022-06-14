Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 12.6% After Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $22.58 and last traded at $22.58. Approximately 113,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,421,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Specifically, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,054 shares of company stock worth $4,787,426. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUN. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 2.22.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,002,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after buying an additional 247,464 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Sunrun by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

