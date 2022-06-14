T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 697.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,267 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $25,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $107.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.64 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

