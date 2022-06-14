T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

TTOO has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

TTOO opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.53. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 194.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 145.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 277.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

