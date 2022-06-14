Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 935 ($11.35) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 930 ($11.29) to GBX 940 ($11.41) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

TATE stock opened at GBX 738.50 ($8.96) on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of GBX 624.40 ($7.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 814.90 ($9.89). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 764.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 722.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.80 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

In other news, insider Warren Tucker sold 4,321 shares of Tate & Lyle stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 731 ($8.87), for a total value of £31,586.51 ($38,337.80).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

