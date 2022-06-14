TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Position Boosted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 105,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 177,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 451,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRP opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. TC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRP. Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

