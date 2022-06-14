Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives $40.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TLGHY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €44.00 ($45.83) to €40.00 ($41.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Telenet Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €43.00 ($44.79) to €42.00 ($43.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $12.75 on Friday. Telenet Group has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4701 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

