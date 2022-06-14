Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives $40.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on TLGHY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €44.00 ($45.83) to €40.00 ($41.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Telenet Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €43.00 ($44.79) to €42.00 ($43.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $12.75 on Friday. Telenet Group has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01.
About Telenet Group (Get Rating)
Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telenet Group (TLGHY)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.