Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Torrid Holdings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torrid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share.

Get Torrid alerts:

CURV has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.19.

CURV stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.63 million and a PE ratio of -29.82. Torrid has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Torrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Torrid by 37,374.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Torrid by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 31,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Torrid during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Torrid by 32.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid (Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.