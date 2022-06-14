TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) vs. Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Critical Comparison

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TerrAscend and Arcadia Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 1 8 0 2.89 Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

TerrAscend currently has a consensus price target of $12.73, suggesting a potential upside of 282.38%. Arcadia Biosciences has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 247.22%. Given TerrAscend’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than Arcadia Biosciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TerrAscend and Arcadia Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $210.42 million 2.92 $3.11 million N/A N/A Arcadia Biosciences $6.78 million 3.53 -$14.66 million ($0.96) -1.12

TerrAscend has higher revenue and earnings than Arcadia Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and Arcadia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend N/A N/A N/A Arcadia Biosciences -231.20% -77.17% -52.36%

Summary

TerrAscend beats Arcadia Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TerrAscend Company Profile (Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of April 6, 2022, the company operated 26 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

