Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Textron by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after acquiring an additional 174,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 1,084.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 92,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 84,379 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 100,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,617,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.65. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.33%.

About Textron (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.