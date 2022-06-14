The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 70,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

