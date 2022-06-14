The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $16,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.17.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

