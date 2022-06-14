The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

