The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 14,500 Shares of Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen E. Kuczynski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00.

Shares of SO opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 13.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 583.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 289,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after buying an additional 246,924 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.