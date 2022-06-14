The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 116,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.36.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV stock opened at $167.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.14. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

