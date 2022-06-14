Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 50,143 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,309,735.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,826,034 shares in the company, valued at $152,176,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,870 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $2,608,890.70.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 106,100 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $2,795,735.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,207,768.85.

On Monday, May 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $3,401,274.24.

On Thursday, May 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,404,233.47.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,854,803.21.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,628,566.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $4,984,740.00.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $786.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.25. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.85 million. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. Thryv’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 488.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 309,865 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $11,901,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 255,086 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 239,477 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

