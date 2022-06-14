Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 50,143 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,309,735.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,826,034 shares in the company, valued at $152,176,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,870 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $2,608,890.70.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 106,100 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $2,795,735.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00.
- On Thursday, May 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,207,768.85.
- On Monday, May 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $3,401,274.24.
- On Thursday, May 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,404,233.47.
- On Tuesday, April 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,854,803.21.
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,628,566.50.
- On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $4,984,740.00.
NASDAQ:THRY opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $786.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.25. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 488.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 309,865 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $11,901,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 255,086 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 239,477 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
About Thryv (Get Rating)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thryv (THRY)
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
- The Institutional Tide In Five Below Is Turning
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.