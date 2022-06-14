TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives C$16.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 103,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total value of C$1,444,618.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,447 shares in the company, valued at C$945,229.24. Also, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 84,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$1,200,991.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$964,837.51.

Shares of TA opened at C$14.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$11.68 and a 1 year high of C$14.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$735.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.2896005 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -14.32%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

