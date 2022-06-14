Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,196,000 after acquiring an additional 226,170 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,773,000 after purchasing an additional 473,472 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,953,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,553,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,617,000 after purchasing an additional 544,801 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

