Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Given New GBX 95 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.76) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 74 ($0.90) to GBX 78 ($0.95) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 87 ($1.06) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 75 ($0.91) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 75.33 ($0.91).

TLW stock opened at GBX 53.15 ($0.65) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £764.30 million and a P/E ratio of -11.55. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 39.88 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.80). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

