Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 433.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,397 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Twist Bioscience worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,584,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 238,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $139.99.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $47,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $283,667.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,816 shares of company stock worth $616,249. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

