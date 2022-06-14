Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 433.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,397 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Twist Bioscience worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,584,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 238,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter.
Twist Bioscience stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $139.99.
TWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.
In related news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $47,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $283,667.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,816 shares of company stock worth $616,249. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Twist Bioscience Profile (Get Rating)
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twist Bioscience (TWST)
- The Institutional Tide In Five Below Is Turning
- PayPal or Block?: Both Payment Innovators are Buys
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.