Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,743,000 after buying an additional 42,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,803,000 after buying an additional 333,839 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 530,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $516.92.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $315.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $374.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $314.72 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 81.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.