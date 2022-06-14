U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,145,000 after buying an additional 493,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,568,000 after buying an additional 717,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,336,000 after buying an additional 533,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,722,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,625,000 after buying an additional 202,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $46.83 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.93.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

