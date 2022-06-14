Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) Shares Down 4.6%

Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $249.22 and last traded at $249.73. 64,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 101,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.75.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ubiquiti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.62.
Ubiquiti Company Profile (NASDAQ:UI)
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.
