UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 104.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,126 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,410 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of UiPath worth $25,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.33. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

