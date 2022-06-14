Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus Acquires 9,200 Shares of Stock

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus purchased 9,200 shares of Uni-Select stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$257,600.

TSE:UNS opened at C$27.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77. Uni-Select Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.56 and a 1-year high of C$33.64.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$518.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$500.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uni-Select has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.81.

About Uni-Select (Get Rating)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.