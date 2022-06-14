Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lowered by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP opened at $208.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.55 and a 200-day moving average of $243.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

