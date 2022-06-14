Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.80

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $5.31. Urban One shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 205,160 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $253.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $112.35 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 30,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $182,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 178,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,447.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Terry L. Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $380,704.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,077.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,839 shares of company stock valued at $611,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Urban One in the first quarter worth approximately $14,055,000. Boundary Creek Advisors LP grew its position in Urban One by 18.9% in the first quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,997,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 316,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Urban One during the third quarter worth $2,960,000. Institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

