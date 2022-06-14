Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Position Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $117.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.07. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

