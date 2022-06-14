Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,707 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 187,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 793,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.66. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

