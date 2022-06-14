Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stake Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 168.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,693.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $170.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $201.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.05.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

