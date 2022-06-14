Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Vantage Drilling shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 50,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The offshore driller reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a negative net margin of 45.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%.

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

