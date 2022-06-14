Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Insider Sells $2,036,245.68 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) insider David S. Hall sold 1,616,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $2,036,245.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,496,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,966.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VLDR opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $262.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 73.29% and a negative net margin of 440.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLDR. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth $9,148,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth $773,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 327.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 83,518 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 654.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

