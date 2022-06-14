Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) CEO Marc Stapley Buys 60,000 Shares

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) CEO Marc Stapley bought 60,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,897.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Veracyte stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $67.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 618.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

