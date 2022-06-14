VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,169 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VeriSign worth $26,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,728,000 after buying an additional 164,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,418,000 after buying an additional 14,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,289,000 after buying an additional 308,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,274,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,543,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,745,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $162.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.69 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $641,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $132,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,227 shares of company stock worth $1,558,933. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

