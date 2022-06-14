VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Short Interest Down 30.1% in May

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the May 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $132,861.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $641,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 713,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,227 shares of company stock worth $1,558,933. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in VeriSign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $162.67 on Tuesday. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $159.69 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.99. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

