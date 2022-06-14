Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Argus

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Argus from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.16.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $245.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.35. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total value of $708,561.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $793,225.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,729,432. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after purchasing an additional 397,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,342,963,000 after purchasing an additional 317,629 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.