Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 23160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Specifically, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,963 shares of company stock worth $297,435 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

