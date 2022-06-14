Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Visteon worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Visteon by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

VC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Visteon in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Visteon in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $134.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average is $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

