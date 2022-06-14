Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Down 30.4% in May

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 97,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

VIVE stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Viveve Medical has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 132.32% and a negative net margin of 353.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Viveve Medical by 203,916.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Viveve Medical to $5.25 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

