VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Position Raised by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in VMware were worth $23,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in VMware by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after buying an additional 17,149,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VMware by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after buying an additional 3,075,313 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in VMware by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,766,440 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $436,455,000 after buying an additional 796,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,531,734 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $409,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,997 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $122.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.22. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities cut their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cross Research lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

