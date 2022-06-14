voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Shares of NYSE VJET opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.20.
About voxeljet (Get Rating)
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on voxeljet (VJET)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.