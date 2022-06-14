Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,510 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Watsco worth $24,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $2,259,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Watsco by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of WSO stock opened at $252.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.62 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 71.84%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Watsco from $277.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.67.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.