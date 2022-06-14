WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after buying an additional 284,521 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

WestRock stock opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $57.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

