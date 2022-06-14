William Blair Comments on Verra Mobility Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Verra Mobility in a research note issued on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Verra Mobility’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

VRRM opened at $15.70 on Monday. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.02 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 554.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 37,298 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 161.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 880,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after buying an additional 543,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,865,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,643,000 after buying an additional 55,779 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

