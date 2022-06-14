WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of DXJS opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $47.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.