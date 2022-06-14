WNY Asset Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,712 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.43.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.53 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

